Abuse expert Father Hans Zollner looks at the state of the crisis in the Church today

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, is a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



Commenting on the abuse committed by Father Marko Rupnik (a fellow Jesuit), Father Zollner said that “the Society of Jesus is a mixed reality as the whole Church is ... We are all very limited. We all have our flaws. And the Society of Jesus also has many flaws.”



Referring to the abuse of adult women, he said that “the question of abuse of power has come to the floor only over the last four or five years as the major ingredient of sexual abuse. That was not our understanding six years back.”

