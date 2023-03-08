Catholic World News

Amarillo diocese: Pavone got ‘harassment’ training after allegations

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In 2010, the Diocese of Amarillo sent the head of Priests for Life to “sexual harassment training after women alleged grooming, unwanted touching, and other misconduct,” The Pillar reported. “Those women say the response was not enough.”



“They just stuck him in a training? That shows they didn’t take us seriously,” said a former Priests for Life employee who lodged one of the allegations. “It shows we have a true problem with chastity in our culture if our priests act like this and have absolutely no consequence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

