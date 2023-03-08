Catholic World News

Nicaraguan government closes Catholic universities

March 08, 2023

As the regime of Daniel Ortega continues to persecute the Church and clamp down on opposition, the government declared 18 unions illegal and closed two universities.

The two universities are the Universidad Juan Pablo II and the Universidad Cristiana Autónoma de Nicaragua. Agence France-Presse described both as “Catholic Church-linked.”

The Ortega regime has closed 19 private universities since December 2021, the Spanish news agency EFE reported.

