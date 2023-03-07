Catholic World News

Vatican to return Parthenon sculptures to Greece

March 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that three sculpture fragments from the Parthenon, which have been on display in the Vatican Museums, will be returned to Greece.



The Vatican said that the marble sculptures will be a “donation” to the Orthodox Archbishop of Athens. But the transfer is obviously a response to pressure for the return of cultural artifacts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!