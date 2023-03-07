Catholic World News

Pro-life groups break with Priests for Life over Pavone scandals

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Several influential pro-life activists and organizations have broken off from an informal alliance with Priests for Life, after a series of complaints of sexual misconduct by that group’s founder, the laicized priest Frank Pavone.

