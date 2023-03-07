Catholic World News

Minnesota pregnancy center is latest vandal victim

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Minnesota pregnancy-help center was vandalized by abortion zealots on March 3, with windows and equipment smashed and graffiti spray-painted on the building.



Administrators of the First Care clinic estimated the damage at over $20,000.



Video cameras captured two masked assailants. Local police have referred the case to federal authorities, who have not yet brought charges against pro-abortion extremists responsible for dozens of attacks on pregnancy centers and other pro-life institutions.

