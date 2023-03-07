Catholic World News

Mexican bishops condemn police pursuit, violent arrest of migrants on cathedral grounds

March 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “It is inadmissible for the authorities of any level of government to enter humanitarian assistance facilities for migrants and violate said places, which are also places dedicated to religious worship,” the Mexican bishops said following the arrest at migrants at the Ciudad Juárez Cathedral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!