Evangelicals join USCCB in criticizing proposed regulations on federally-funded faith-based organizations

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Association of Evangelicals, Christian Legal Society, Thomas More Society, and Council for Christian Colleges and Universities have issued a joint response to the Biden administration’s proposed regulations on faith-based organizations that provide federally-funded social services.



Among other criticisms, the organizations called on the Biden administration to restore language that makes clear that a religious recipient of federal funding “may select its employees on the basis of their acceptance of or adherence to the religious tenets of the organization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

