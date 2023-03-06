Catholic World News

English woman arrested again for silent prayer at abortion clinic

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Just over two weeks after she was acquitted on charges of praying silently outside an abortion clinic, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been arrested for the same alleged offense.



Six police officers took Vaughan-Spruce into custody, saying that she had violated a local ordinance by praying in the “exclusion zone” around the clinic.



The arrest of the pro-life activist comes just a day before Parliament is scheduled to vote on a proposal that would make prayer illegal at abortion clinics nationwide.

