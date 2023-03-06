Catholic World News

Group calls for international ban on surrogate motherhood

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Casablanca, Morocco, an international coalition of medical and legal experts representing 70 different countries has called for an international ban on surrogate motherhood.



While surrogacy is illegal in many countries, members of the group pointed out that organizations involved in surrogacy still recruit clients from those countries, steering them toward nations that allow the practice. Thus the group’s statement stressed the need for an international ban.



Aude Mirkovic, one of the group’s organizers, explained that surrogacy has become a lucrative international business. “The result is that women are being used, exploited to give birth to children for clients in various countries, and these children are being ordered and delivered in execution of a contract.”

