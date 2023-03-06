Catholic World News

Regulate ocean activity, Pope suggests

March 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to the 8th annual “Our Ocean” conference, saying that the oceans should be treated as “a gift from the Creator.”



The papal message calls for an “integral vision of ecology,” and suggests that governments establish new systems to regulate activity on the oceans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!