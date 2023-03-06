Catholic World News

In Nigeria, wave of post-election murders forces diocesan staff to evacuate

March 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The ruling party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, was declared winner of the presidential election in Africa’s most populous nations. Opposing parties claimed the election was rigged.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!