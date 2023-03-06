Catholic World News

Pro-life sidewalk demonstrators lose challenge to disturbing-the-peace ordinance

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the constitutionality of a city ordinance in Norman (Oklahoma) against disturbing the peace. The ordinance, which dates from the early 1970s, has been used against pro-life demonstrators outside an abortion clinic.



“Appellants failed to furnish evidence that the ordinance is content-based, infected with religious animus, or enforced unconstitutionally,” the court ruled. “In fact, the record reveals the opposite: Norman police officers enforced the ordinance only when the demonstrators’ speech became so loud or unusual that it breached the peace.”

