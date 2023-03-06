Catholic World News

USCCB backs Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops have announced their support of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023, sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).



“This bill ensures that biological females compete against other biological females in women’s competitive sports that are funded through Title IX,” Steube explained.



“Sadly, the number of persons experiencing gender identity discordance [has risen] steeply, especially among adolescents,” Bishops Robert Barron and Thomas Daly wrote, as they called for a “loving response which affirms the value of all persons as fellow human beings helps those who experience gender identity discordance to attain peace with their mind and body, rather than facilitating drastic ‘transitions’ in pursuit of an identity fully independent of their physical body.”



“We are encouraged that, in recent years, 18 states have enacted similar laws to protect women’s and girls’ opportunities in sports,” they added.

