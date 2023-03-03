Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘concrete actions’ to help abuse victims

March 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’s March 2023 prayer intention is for victims of abuse. Commenting on the intention, the Pope said that “asking for forgiveness is necessary, but it is not enough.”



“Asking for forgiveness is good for the victims, but they are the ones who have to be ‘at the center’ of everything,” he continued. “Their pain and their psychological wounds can begin to heal if they find answers —if there are concrete actions to repair the horrors they have suffered and to prevent them from happening again.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!