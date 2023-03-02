Catholic World News

March papal prayer intention: for victims of abuse

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s March 2023 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray for those who have suffered harm from members of the Church; may they find within the Church herself a concrete response to their pain and suffering.”

