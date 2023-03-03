Catholic World News

Holy Land’s Christian leaders lament increasing cycle of violence

March 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem said in a statement that “painful developments make it ever more necessary not only to immediately de-escalate tensions in words and deeds, but also to find a more lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with international resolutions and legitimacy.”



“With all people of good will, we pray to the Lord for peace and justice in our beloved Holy Land, where all have been tormented by this painful, long-term conflict,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!