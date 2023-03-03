Catholic World News

USCCB: Tell HHS to strengthen conscience protections

March 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of the General Counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has offered qualified support to the Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed conscience protection rules.



In 2019, a court struck down a Trump administration HHS rule—leaving in place the Obama administration’s rule.



“The USCCB supports this new proposed rule as an improvement over the current situation,” the bishops’ conference explains in a new action alert, “but also urges HHS to strengthen the proposed rule. Join the USCCB in encouraging HHS to strengthen the Conscience Rule.”

