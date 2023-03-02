Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops cite tensions after disputed election

March 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nigeria have warned of “palpable tension in the air” after a contested presidential election.



The victory of a candidate backed by the country’s ruling party brought protests of vote fraud. Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the president of the nation’s episcopal conference, observed that the handling of the results “raises suspicions in many minds about the transparency of the entire process.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!