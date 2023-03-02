Catholic World News

Vatican investigating clash at Syro-Malabar cathedral

March 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has sent a team of investigators to India, to report on a violent confrontation that occurred in the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly last Christmas eve, as a dispute over liturgical reforms boiled over.



A group of 29 Catholics are charged with “desecration and sacrilege,” after they disrupted the celebration of the Eucharistic liturgy, protesting the priests’ posture. The archdiocese has seen a heated dispute over new liturgical rules that were approved by the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church. Most priests and lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese favor the traditional liturgy—in which the priest faced the people—over the reformed liturgy, in which the priest turns away for the Eucharistic Prayer.



The archdiocesan cathedral has been closed since the Christmas-eve incident.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!