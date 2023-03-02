Catholic World News

English politician sees traditional Latin Mass restrictions as ‘appallingly mean-spirited’

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “This is appallingly mean-minded and sad,” Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Member of Parliament who recently served as the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. “The traditional rite, formalised at Trent, has a great dignity and is valued by many of the faithful.”

