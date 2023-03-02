Catholic World News

Detroit priest sentenced for rape

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jack Baker, 61, a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit, has been sentenced to 3-15 years in prison following his conviction on charges of raping a child in a sacristy in 2004.



The child’s father reported the allegation to the Archdiocese of Detroit in 2019; the child is now in his 20s. Father Baker has maintained his innocence.

