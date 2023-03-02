Catholic World News

‘Bishop Dave’ remembered for his ‘special love’ for the poor, as LA County Catholics begin 3 days of goodbyes

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Deeply saddened” by Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell’s murder, Pope Francis said in a message that the prelate was “marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants, and those in need, his efforts to uphold the sanctity and dignity of God’s gift of life, and his zeal for fostering solidarity, cooperation, and peace within the local community.”

