West Virginia passes Religious Freedom Restoration Act

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a 30-3 vote, the West Virginia Senate passed a state Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The state’s House of Delegates had earlier passed the legislation in an 82-12 vote.

