Sen. Hawley grills AG Garland on anti-Catholic bias in the FBI, raid on pro-life family

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the memo from the FBI’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked US Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Are you cultivating sources and spies in Latin Mass parishes and other Catholic parishes across the country?”



Garland responded, “The Justice Department does not do that and does not do investigations based on religion. I saw the document you sent. It’s appalling. It’s appalling. I’m in complete agreement with you. I understand that the FBI has withdrawn it and is looking into how this could ever have happened.”

