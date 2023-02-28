Catholic World News

Protestant health-care group orders end to abortions in Rwanda

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Protestant Council of Rwanda, which administers 10% of the country’s health-care facilities, has instructed its member institutions to stop performing abortions.



The Protestant group now joins the Catholic institutions that control 30% of the country’s health-care facilities in forbidding the procedure.



Abortion is legal in Rwanda under some restricted circumstances.

