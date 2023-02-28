Catholic World News

Russian Catholic leader sees ‘no foreseeable solution’ to Ukraine conflict

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The vicar general of Moscow’s Catholic archdiocese has said that “there is no foreseeable solution” to the war in Ukraine.



Father Kirill Gorbunov told CNA that the war has brought suffering and disillusionment to the Russian people. Particularly among the country’s Catholic minority, he reported, many families are torn because “people have found themselves on opposite sides of the front.”





