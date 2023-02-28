Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Critics of Pope Francis’ Latin Mass restrictions should listen to JPII

February 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Citing Pope St. John Paul II’s 1988 apostolic letter Vicesimus Quintus Annus, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Second Vatican Council’s Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago writes that “like St. John Paul II, Pope Francis takes seriously that the restoration of the liturgy was the result of the movement of the Holy Spirit.”



“Continued dismissals of the Holy Father’s efforts toward achieving the goal of full acceptance of the restored liturgy as the unique expression of the way of praying in the Roman Rite,” he continued, constitute “resistance to the promptings of the Holy Spirit, and the undermining of genuine fidelity to the See of Peter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!