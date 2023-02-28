Catholic World News

Sacramento bishop hints that diocese will declare bankruptcy

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento said in letter that “more than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of minors have been filed against the diocese as a result of a state law extending the statute of limitation.”



“This financial challenge is unlike anything we have faced before,” he continued. “I must consider what options are available to us, should the diocese become insolvent.”



Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego also recently stated that his diocese might declare bankruptcy.

