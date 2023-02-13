Catholic World News

Parishioners ‘shocked’ at possible bankruptcy for Diocese of San Diego

February 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on KGTV

CWN Editor's Note: “We may be facing a moment where the Diocese enters into bankruptcy in the coming months,” Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego wrote in a letter to parishioners.



“Bankruptcy would provide a pathway for ensuring that the assets of the diocese will be used equitably to compensate all victims of sexual abuse, while continuing the ministries of the Church for faith formation, pastoral life and outreach to the poor and the marginalized,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!