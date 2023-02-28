Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader wants ‘common line’ on same-sex blessings ahead of synodal way vote

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The German bishops’ conference is meeting in Dresden during the week of February 27. Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the bishops’ conference, is expected to call for “a common line in favor of blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples.”

