More than a thousand Telugu Christians evicted and abandoned in Dhaka

February 28, 2023

Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Dhaka is the capital and largest city in Bangladesh. The South Asian nation of 166 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.



The Telugu people are native to neighboring India.

