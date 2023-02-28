Catholic World News

The current state of ecclesiastical universities in Rome: numbers, history

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The 22 pontifical institutions in Rome educate almost 16,000 students. The oldest is the Pontifical Gregorian University (Society of Jesus, 1551); the newest is the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum (Legionaries of Christ, 1993).



The largest are the Pontifical Gregorian University (2,844 students), the Pontifical Lateran University (1,868), the Salesian Pontifical University (1,780), Regina Apostolorum (1,500), the Pontifical Urban University (1,357), the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross (1,334), and the Angelicum (1,077).

