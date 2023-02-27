Catholic World News

Soldiers invade archbishop’s residence in Democratic Republic of Congo

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Church officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo are demanding an explanation after soldiers forced their way onto the grounds of the cathedral and archbishop’s residence of the Archdiocese of Lubumbashi on February 25.



An armed convoy from the Republican Guard pushed past archdiocesan security officers, demanding to see Archbishop Fulgence Muteba Mugalu. Military spokesmen said that the troops were making security arrangements for a future visit. Church officials said they were not informed of any such plan, and characterized the soldiers’ actions as “unjustified intimidation.”

