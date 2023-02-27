Catholic World News

Pope: beware of devil’s influence

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “You cannot argue with the devil,” Pope Francis warned those in attendance at his Sunday Angelus audience on February 26.



Reflecting on the day’s Gospel, which recounted the devil’s temptation of Jesus, the Pontiff pointed out the Jesus counters the temptations by quoting the Word of God. He also remarked that Satan “enters the scene to divide Jesus from the Father... He always divides.”



Also at his Sunday audience, Pope Francis:

Decried new bloodshed in the Holy Land, and asked: “How can this spiral of violence be stopped?”

Expressed concern about terrorism in Burkina Faso;

Mourned the migrants who died in a shipwreck off the Calabrian coast; and

Renewed his condemnation of the war in Ukraine, and called attention to the suffering of earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

