After 2 years, Catholics on Prince Edward Island still waiting for a new bishop

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Prince Edward Island is one of Canada’s ten provinces, and the Diocese of Charlottetown covers the entire province. The see has been vacant since March 2021.

