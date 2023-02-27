Catholic World News

Spiritual exercises for Roman Curia begin

February 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The annual spiritual exercises for members of the Roman Curia began on February 26 and will conclude on March 3. Rather than naming a retreat master, the Pope asked the members of the Curia to undertake their retreat privately this year, “in a personal way, suspending work activities and gathering themselves in prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!