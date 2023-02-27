Catholic World News

Journalists publish new book, a result of several interviews with Pope Francis

February 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In 2010, journalists Francesca Ambrogetti and Sergio Rubin published El Jesuita, a series of conversations with Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, SJ, of Buenos Aires. That book was translated into English in 2013 as Pope Francis: Conversations with Jorge Bergoglio: His Life in His Own Words.



The pair have now published El Pastor, the result of several additional interviews over the past decade. Vatican News offers an overview of the Pope’s comments; Infobae has published more extensive excerpts in Spanish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!