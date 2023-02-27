Catholic World News

Pope calls on Vatican City State Tribunal to ‘find the necessary balance between justice and mercy’

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On February 25, Pope Francis spoke at the inauguration of the 94th judicial year of Vatican City State Tribunal.



The Pontiff observed that in recent years, “legal disputes and related trials have increased, as has, in not a few cases, the seriousness of the conduct that comes to light, especially in the area of asset and financial management.”



“With [an] attitude of mercy and closeness we are required to look at our brothers and sisters, especially when they are in difficulty, when they err, when they are subjected to the trial of justice, a trial that is at times necessary, when it comes to ascertaining conduct that tarnishes the face of the Church and provokes scandal in the community of the faithful.” the Pontiff told the judges in the Vatican financial trial.



The Pope asked the judges to exercise “rigorous discernment,” which “prevents a cold bureaucratic morality in dealing with more sensitive issues,” and to have “prudent recourse to the canon of equity,” which “can help to find the necessary balance between justice and mercy.”

