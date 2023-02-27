Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman denounces Biden administration’s proposed limits on asylum access

February 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has rolled out new asylum restrictions that mirror a Trump-era policy.



“While recognizing our country’s right to maintain its borders, my brother bishops and I have consistently rejected policies that weaken asylum access for those most in need of relief and expose them to further danger,” said Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Because that is the likely result of this proposal, we strongly oppose its implementation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!