India tries to police religious conversions

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In some [Indian] states, if you want to change faiths, you have to inform a magistrate in advance,” Tunku Varadarajan, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, notes in the Wall Street Journal. “Citizens who suspect that a ‘wrongful’ conversion has taken place can file a complaint with the police.”



“Astonishingly, the burden of proof ‘lies on the person who has caused the conversion’ —to quote language, common to many of these laws, from the Karnataka state statute,” Varadarajan adds. “Punishments include jail terms of up to five years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

