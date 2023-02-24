Catholic World News

Pope thanks donors to papal charity

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 24 with members of the Pro Petri Sede Association, to thank them for their work in raising funds for papal charities.



The Pope said that the papal charities provide support for people who “suffer from war, violence, exclusion, material and spiritual poverty.” He remarked that the start of Lent is a good time to recall the need for such almsgiving.

