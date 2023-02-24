Catholic World News

Eight more pro-life activists face federal charges

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Justice has filed criminal charges against eight more pro-life activists, as the Biden administration continues its aggressive campaign.



The new federal charges, alleging that the pro-lifers conspired to block access to an abortion clinic in Michigan in August 2020, come shortly after a jury acquitted another pro-lifer, Mark Houck, of similar charges.

