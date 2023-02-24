Catholic World News

US Dept. of Education proposes end of rules shielding student religious groups at public colleges

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, the Trump administration ruled that public colleges “must not deny to religious student groups any of the rights, benefits, or privileges that other student groups enjoy because of the religious student organization’s beliefs, practices, policies, speech, membership standards, or leadership standards.”



These regulations, the Biden administration stated, “go beyond what the First Amendment mandates and allow religious student groups to discriminate against vulnerable and marginalized students.” In doing so, the Biden administration is paving the way for public college administrators to deny recognition to religious student organizations that adhere to the teaching of their traditions on the immorality of homosexual acts.

