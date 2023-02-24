Catholic World News

German diocese promoted Valentine’s Day blessings with photo of homosexual couple kissing

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Diocese of Aachen’s queer-inclusive promotion of blessings for couples is likely attributable to the local bishop, Helmut Dieser, who is a notable advocate for the church to evolve its understanding of LGBTQ+ issues,” according to New Ways Ministry, which dissents from Catholic teaching on homosexuality. “On same-gender blessings specifically, Dieser challenged the Vatican’s ban on them, saying priests and other pastoral ministers should be guided by their consciences when deciding on whether to bless couples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

