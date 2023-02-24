Catholic World News

Secretariat of State publishes full ‘Jews series’ of historical archive online

February 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The historical archive of the Vatican Secretariat of State’s Section for Relations with States and International Organizations has posted online its Serie Ebrei (“Jews Series”): 170 volumes of “petitions for assistance sent by Jews, baptized and unbaptized, from all over Europe to Pope Pius XII after the start of Nazi-Fascist persecution.”



The Congregation for Extraordinary Ecclesiastical Affairs—the predecessor of the Section for Relations with States—“tasked a diplomatic official (Msgr. Angelo Dell’Acqua) with handling these petitions in an effort to provide the petitioners with all possible assistance,” according to the Secretariat of State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!