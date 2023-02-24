Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: ‘Stop this war!’

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, issued a renewed call for peace.



“There are people, believers and non-believers, who are asking the aggressor, Vladimir Putin, to stop; and asking all governments—beginning with those of the most powerful countries—to bet on peace and not on the inevitability of a devastating conflict that is destined to increasingly mark the future of Europe and all humanity,” wrote Tornielli. “Are we doing all we can to stop this war?”

