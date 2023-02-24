Catholic World News

Pope nationalizes Vatican assets, property in new reform

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On his own initiative (motu proprio), Pope Francis has issued an apostolic letter declaring that the assets and property of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia and related entities are the assets and property of the Holy See itself.



Entitled Il diritto nativo [The native right], the letter on the patrimony of the Apostolic See is dated February 20 and was made public on February 23. Vatican News published English-language excerpts in its summary of the letter.

