Ukrainian Orthodox bodies deplore invasion, blast Russian Orthodox Church

February 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) have issued a joint statement condemning “Russia’s military aggression against the sovereign Ukrainian state” as “the culmination of centuries of imperial pressure on our people’s spiritual and cultural identity.”



“Russia has always denied the right of the local Ukrainian Church to exist,” the statement continued. “The Russian Orthodox Church invades the canonical territory of Ukrainian churches and blesses Russia’s occupation and war crimes on the territory of the Ukrainian state.”



The two churches pledged greater cooperation, including “a direct dialogue without any preconditions to develop models that would make it possible to unite the UOC and the OCU into one local church in the future.”

