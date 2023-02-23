Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop denies city’s bid to tax ‘vacant’ church properties

February 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin, Ireland, has denounced a bid to tax vacant properties owned by the Church.



The archbishop says that 32 properties that have been classified as vacant by the city are vacant—24 churches and 8 parish halls—are actually use regularly for services. He said that the designation of churches as vacant buildings is “an extraordinary attack on the Catholic faith.”



The designation of some churches as vacant comes at a time when the archdiocese is weighing plans to “restructure” parishes, due to a sharp decline in the number of available priests and the number of Catholics attending Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!